Stacey Solomon in tears as she shares photos of wedding dress The Loose Women star has found her dream gown

Stacey Solomon has said yes to the dress!

The Loose Women star took to Instagram on Monday evening to reveal she had found her perfect bridal gown – and even shared some photos with her fans.

The first photo shows Stacey looking tearful but happy as she smiles for a mirror selfie. She is wearing a veil and is holding the bodice of her dress against her chest. In the second photo, she has been joined by her sister.

While Stacey confirmed in the caption she hadn't photographed her actual gown, the veil she is wearing for the photos appears covered in pearl and diamante detailing while the wedding dress features delicate lace in a floral design.

Stacey tried on wedding dresses at home - and found her perfect bridal gown!

"Today I Choose My Wedding Dress," the 32-year-old told her fans. "And I never want to forget this feeling…

"I've been putting it off I think because the more I got excited about it the more silly I felt for some reason… I started feeling really conscious about not being, well I don't know! I wouldn't have done life any other way EVER.

She was joined by her sister, Jemma

"I'm so grateful for how it turned out and I genuinely believe everything happens for a reason. But I suppose sometimes those old fashioned narratives make you feel that way don't they?"

Mum-of-four Stacey continued: "I decided to try my dresses on, at home with just me not making a 'thing' of it. But it turns out it felt like the hugest 'thing' ever. My sister dropped the kids back from school and popped up and we both ended up emotional messes!

Stacey and Joe with her four children

"I loved every single second of today, trying them on, imagining seeing Joe for the first time, feeling the veil on my shoulders & seeing the glitter sparkle as I moved around. None of these are THE dress but I took this picture to remember how excited I felt today. And no matter who, how or what way around you do it, it's the most special moment ever."

Stacey and her fiancé Joe started dating back in 2015 and together they share two children, two-year-old Rex and six-month-old Rose. She is also a mum to 14-year-old Zachary and nine-year-old Leighton from previous relationships.

