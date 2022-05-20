Gogglebox's Ellie Warner's living room with boyfriend Nat is so quirky – full tour

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Ellie Warner made a welcome return to Gogglebox in May, after taking an extended break from the show to care for her boyfriend Nat following his accident in March.

RELATED: Ellie Warner's colourful home revealed

The 31-year-old stars on the show alongside her sister Izzi, and their appearances have revealed glimpses inside Ellie's colourful living room at the 1930s semi-detached home she shares with her boyfriend.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ellie Warner reveals before-and-after look at living room makeover

It has bold patterned wallpaper, statement orange radiators and brown leather sofas, and thankfully for fans of the décor, Ellie has revealed where much of it is from in posts on her dedicated home Instagram account, @throughmykeyhole.

One video offered a look at how the living room was decorated before, with cream and brown shades, white gloss skirting boards and brown carpets.

Ellie films Gogglebox from her living room

Ellie admitted that her boyfriend was concerned about some of the design choices she had made while they were decorating, as she painted the skirting boards, window sill, architrave and other woodwork all in the same shade of blue, but she shared: "I told him he's got to trust the process and the vision and it will all come together in the end."

MORE: Ellie Warner's house has hidden rooms - and they are so plush

GALLERY: Gogglebox stars' houses as you've never seen them before

Her vision paid off, as the finished result is full of character and ties in perfectly with her Graham and Brown wallpaper. Ellie opted for a retro 1950s-inspired wallpaper from the brand's limited edition Through the Decades collection, which is no longer available.

The Gogglebox star has decorated with bold wallpaper

It is offset by Valspar Blue Ridge Mist paint on the rest of the walls and woodwork, and orange radiators. A similar style is available from Best Heating, for anyone looking to recreate Ellie's quirky living room for themselves.

Milano Aruba Sunset vertical radiator, from £359.95, Best Heating

The living room isn’t the only area of Ellie and Nat's house that has been given a makeover; the couple have also redecorated their dining room and kitchen, while another photo showed the inspiration Ellie has of how she would like their garden to look.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.