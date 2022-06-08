﻿

Victoria Beckham's huge walk-in wardrobe will take you by surprise

The fashionista showed off her closet

It's not surprising that fashion icon Victoria Beckham has a massive walk-in wardrobe at her vast London home, but what might raise a few eyebrows is the fact it's not immaculately organised.

While there is a large in-built shelving unit with rails and drawers with very neatly arranged clothes and accessories, as the mother-of-four moved the camera there were items seen out of place.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham poses inside her massive walk-in wardrobe 

Strewn clothes can be seen on a cream tub chair in the middle of the room and in the corner on the floor there are more discarded items. We are quite glad that A-listers make a mess while deciding what to wear just like us!

Victoria's amazing fashion room has a three-part mirror which is perfect for selfies and behind the mirror cream linen curtains can be seen. The space has a natural carpet and white walls and cupboards. The centre of the room commands attention with a large brown light fitting adding a stylish element to the space.

The Beckhams have a stunning London property 

Talking to her fans Victoria explained that she was about to embark on a date night with her husband David – a sweet tradition that they still stick to!

The couple live in Holland Park, an exclusive area in West London and their £31million townhouse feels rather empty now that their two eldest children Brooklyn and Romeo are stateside.

"I miss him so much," Victoria told Grazia about her son Romeo. "David and I have gone from having four kids at home to having one-and-a-half. Brooklyn and Nicola are going to be living between LA and Palm Beach, Romeo's living in Miami, and Cruz is in-between home and boarding school."

The family have another base in Miami

The family also have a base in Miami and speaking of the location, the star said: "We all love being in Miami.

The Beckhams' penthouse in Miami in worth $24million (£19million) and is situated in the One Hundred Museum building.

