Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's hotel-worthy private pool at £11m home revealed The Sussexes have an impressive family home

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's £11million mansion in Montecito is the stuff dreams are made of with a cinema room, home office, wine cellar and seven acres of land.

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle debut stylish garden furniture – shop the look

A dazzling feature outside is their amazing swimming pool – and we're sure children Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana love it.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Harry talks about work from home life

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's villa home, officially named the Chateau of Riven Rock, was listed on the rental platform Giggster for people to hire out for shoots and events and that gave royal fans a chance to see their outdoor space in all its glory.

While the listing includes images from before the royal couple moved in, it reveals more of their home than ever before – and we'd imagine they kept the amazing pool.

The Sussexes have an epic pool / Image: Giggster

It's lined with sun loungers and sun umbrellas and secluded by hedges. There are stone stairs leading up to the property and the exterior of the villa can be seen in the picture.

READ: Meghan Markle and daughter Lili's secret London trip during Jubilee weekend revealed

REVEALED: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's £11m family mansion is dreamy inside and out

While the couple wouldn't have had a pool at their UK home of Frogmore Cottage, where they used to reside prior to their relocation across the pond, it is likely that Prince Harry himself learned to swim at the royal pool inside Buckingham Palace! Perhaps little Archie had a dip there too when the family were living in the UK.

Buckingham Palace also has a pool

The Sussexes have recently renewed the lease on their UK home, indicating that they could be spending more time visiting the Queen in the near future.

The regal property is a short drive away from the Queen's home Windsor Castle, making the location extremely convenient for family meets.

The couple's UK garden was showcased in a portrait of Lilibet

Their private garden at the cottage was revealed last week when the family shared a candid photograph of their daughter Lilibet on her first birthday. It features manicured grounds and a twee flowerbed – just as postcard-worthy as you'd imagine!

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.