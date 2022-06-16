Aldi’s iconic egg chair is BACK – and this time, it comes with a cover

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Aldi’s middle aisle is causing a frenzy among Specialbuy fans as the supermarket’s iconic hanging egg chair is back for the first time this year – and for 2022, it’s bigger and better than ever.

RELATED: 34 best egg chairs 2022 for your garden glow-up

This is the Specialbuy Aldi’s avid shoppers have been waiting for: the large hanging egg chair is just what everyone’s garden has been crying out for. Comfy and cute? Aldi, you really are spoiling us.

Large Hanging Egg Chair, £299, Aldi

Available to buy in this week’s Specialbuy offers, online only, the cult-favourite egg chair retails at £299, a massive saving of £200 compared to similar products on the high street.

The stylish rattan design hanging chair comes with comfy cushions, and a powder-coated frame to make it weather resistant. This year, it comes with a waterproof cover to keep it protected from top to bottom.

SHOP: PSA: Aldi's sold-out rattan garden furniture is back in stock

There’s plenty of other brilliant Aldi Specialbuys online this week, including a stylish outdoor tower heater, solar ivy string lights for under a tenner, to recreate that Love Island look in your garden. Don’t forget, the Specialbuy offers go online every Thursday and Sunday on Aldi's website and in store, with some available exclusively online only.

Aldi Specialbuys this week – editor’s pick

Gardenline Mini Kamado Egg BBQ, £119.99, Aldi

Sticking with the outdoor theme, Aldi’s egg BBQ gets rave reviews and this mini version is ideal for smaller gatherings or when you only need to BBQ a few bits.

This gunmetal ceramic BBQ features a temperature gauge, chimney top and hinges and has a unique Japanese inspired insulated design to let you cook food that’s succulent yet smoky too.

Gardenline Pizza Oven, £39.99, Aldi

Or if pizza is more your summer dinner du jour, treat yourself to Aldi’s bargain pizza oven – costing only £39.99. If you’ve been toying with the idea of splurging on one, this is a pocket-friendly version that can be used on gas and charcoal barbeques to cook pizzas.

Made of ceramic stone with an easy-to-clean stainless steel interior, it’s mini enough to easily store away in winter too.

MORE FOR YOUR GARDEN:

Garden party essentials: From disco lights to cool outdoor bars

25+ best garden furniture buys

Climate Control 4.5 tog Duvet, £14.99, Aldi

Since a heatwave is upon us – and hopefully here to stay – make sticky, sleepless nights a thing of the past with a temperature control duvet. Aldi’s 4.5 tog version is designed with unique hollow fibre technology keeping you cool at night, and helps keep the moisture away too. There’s also a climate control pillow set to match, priced at £8.99.

Little Town Wheelbarrow, £12.99, Aldi

How adorable is this wooden wheelbarrow for kids? They can enjoy the idea of gardening by pretending to garden and dig. Cute!

Adventuridge 5m Bell Tent, £399, Aldi

Give your next camping trip a serious glamping glow-up with Aldi's incredible 5m Bell Tent. Made from 100% cotton canvas, it helps to keep condensation to a minimum while keeping the interior cool too.

The tent is said to be easy to put up, with just two poles, and can be pitched by one person in under 15 minutes.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.