PSA: Aldi’s rattan garden furniture is back in stock – and shoppers are snapping it up

Aldi’s middle aisle is, without a doubt, our favourite place to shop and this week’s Specialbuy has got Aldi fans in a frenzy.

Aldi’s popular rattan garden furniture is finally back in stock, and it’s an Aldi Specialbuy that you don’t sit on – you snap it up before it sells out! You want that garden glow up, don’t you?

This year, Aldi has released a number of rattan garden furniture sets to keep fans happy. There’s the ridiculously stylish bamboo style rattan bistro set, including a table and two chairs.

Bamboo Style Rattan Bistro Set, £169.99, Aldi

Or for a super squishy, comfy looking garden furniture set, there’s the rattan bistro set, available in three different colourways including this anthracite and cream duo.

Rattan Bistro Set, £149.99, Aldi

There’s also a rattan corner sofa and cover for larger gardens. Can’t you just imagine yourself cosied up with an Aperol Spritz and a good book?

Rattan Corner Sofa, £299.98, Aldi

This sofa set is available in cream, pictured, or grey, and both come with a handy cover for you to keep it clean and dry during winter (or drizzly summers).

And to top it off, Aldi is offering free delivery on these sets and more selected Specialbuys, with the code SUMMERFREE.

There’s plenty of other brilliant Aldi Specialbuys online this week, from pet accessories, including a genius cat water fountain and a bargain exercise bike for under £120! Don’t forget, the Specialbuys drop online at Aldi every Thursday and Sunday, with some exclusively available online.

Aldi Specialbuys this week – editor’s pick

Automatic Pot Stirrer, £6.99, Aldi

Who doesn’t love a genius kitchen gadget? This pot stirrer is the utensil we never knew we needed. With an adjustable width and height to suit your pans, this stirrer is great for risottos, jams, custard or other sauces, and does the stirring so you don’t have to.

Drinks Tug, £19.99, Aldi

You’ve got your rattan garden furniture for al-fresco entertaining, so you need to keep those drinks chilled too. Snap up Aldi’s affordable and stylish drinks tug, fill it with ice cubes and get that rose chilling.

Little Town Wooden Potting Bench, £29.99, Aldi

Get little ones interested in gardening with their very own, very adorable wooden potting bench. Great for messy play or potting plants, it comes with kid-sized gardening tools and seed packets for them to create their own floral wonderland.

Ambiano Mini Deep Fat Fryer, £9.99, Aldi

This easy to use mini deep fat fryer is a great kitchen addition without taking up too much space. Featuring a 1.5 litre oil tank capacity and stainless steel basket with a cool touch handle, it also features anti-slip feet, indicator lights and a temperature setting of 150-190C. a temperature setting of between 150 and 190°C approx.

Adventuridge Backpack Gazebo, £49.99, Aldi

From festivals to camping trips, this portable gazebo wins points for practicality and is an Aldi bestseller. The gazebo features a steel powder coated frame, water resistant and UPF50+ material and can be neatly folded into a backpack. Plus, the reviews all state how easy it is to put up.

Action Air Bouncy Castle, £89.99, Aldi

Your kids will love you for this Specialbuy – their very own bouncy castle! With the six-weeks holiday on the horizon, it’ll set them up for hours of outdoors fun. Suitable for children aged 3-5 years, it features an enclosed play area with side safety nets, and an electric air blower to keep the castle inflated. Includes a repair kit and four stakes.