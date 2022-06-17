Celebrity Gogglebox stars Martin and Shirlie Kemp's astonishing home before and afters

Martin and Shirlie Kemp had a stunning home in Hertfordshire but the Celebrity Gogglebox stars, who are parents to Roman Kemp, swapped it for a renovation project. The Spandeau Ballet star and his singer wife and have been delighting fans with their transformation journey ever since. Check out their epic before and after photos...

Martin and Shirlie Kemp's lounge

Their living space received a major glow up and now is a light and bright haven for the couple. They kept the log burner fireplace but brightened the room with white paint and made use of the chic dresser. Shirlie worked wonders adding lots of her beautiful finishing touches – just see how she's styled that mantle!

Martin and Shirlie Kemp's bathroom

Their former bathroom was plain and outdated and now it looks like it belongs in a five-star hotel with oversized marble tiles, a dresser with chic twin sinks and opulent gold mirrors. How plush!

Martin and Shirlie Kemp's kitchen

Martin and Shirlie worked with Howdens to create their dream kitchen – and wow did they deliver. They started with a brown and standard kitchen and now it is an all-white ultra-chic cooking space. We particularly love the huge island with brass lights hanging above it. Fans loved the before and afters with one writing: "Wow what a difference… looks beautiful x" and another adding: "Looking amazing."

Martin and Shirlie Kemp's outbuilding

The couple decided to transform an old pig shed into a summerhouse – and it looks incredible. Revealing all on Instagram, Martin wrote: "I can never get over @shirliekemp's mad visions… I was going to knock this pig shed down… now it’s stunning!! Thank you @soulfulhideaways for making her idea come true @maisonnumber9 @rhschelsea see you later!!!"

The space was an abandoned and crumbling old pig shed which Shirlie herself described as a "ruin" and now it's a chic outbuilding clad in wood with crittall doors and industrial lantern-style lights.

We can't wait to see more of the amazing renovations!