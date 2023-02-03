WATCH: Princess Kate reveals her 'dream' for the future in candid conversation with Roman Kemp The Princess of Wales launched her Shaping Us campaign earlier this week

The Princess of Wales spoke of her dream for the future after launching her new early years project on Tuesday.

In a candid conversation with Capital Breakfast host, Roman Kemp, filmed in Hertfordshire last month, Kate was asked about her Shaping Us campaign and what she wants to achieve. See what she had to say in the video below…

The Princess emphasised: "This isn't just about raising kids. It's about shaping our futures and shaping not only the adults we become, but shaping our society, creating a happier, healthier, more nurturing world for us all to live in as well."

"Wouldn't that be nice?" Roman replied.

"Yes, absolutely. That's the dream," Kate agreed.

In the short film, released on Friday, Kate and Roman discussed the importance of mental wellbeing, relationships and how by nurturing children in the earliest years of their life, society can build a nation of healthy happy adults.

Roman is one of the champions supporting the Shaping Us campaign

Kemp, the son of Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp, has previously spoken candidly about his mental health struggles after the death of close friend, and Capital FM producer, Joe Lyons.

In 2021, he presented a BBC Three documentary looking at the mental health crisis affecting young men and revealed he had considered taking his own life after battling depression for more than a decade.

Kate outlined the scope of her campaign, promoted this week by a series of events and videos, during a reception on Monday, describing it as a long-term project beginning with how a child develops and the importance of the formative years.

She said it will go on to "explore in more depth the importance of a child's social and emotional world" and the significance of relationships and "surroundings and experiences".

"And of course, by understanding our own childhoods – what has shaped our own beliefs, relationships, behaviours and feelings – we, as adults, are better placed to play our part in positively shaping future generations," the Princess added.

Kate speaking with children from St John's CE School

Kate's conversation with Roman follows the royal's heartwarming chat with young children from St John's CE School, in which she discussed Layla's Story from her Shaping Us camapign.

Mum-of-three Kate, who is a natural when it comes to interacting with children, can be seen winning the children over as she asks them about their teddy bears, including one called Barnaby, before admitting she wished she had brought her teddy with her too.

On the day of the launch on Tuesday, the Princess carried out engagements at Kirkgate Market and the University of Leeds, where she met students on the Childhood Studies programme.

The Princess also launched a brand new Instagram account to coincide with the launch of the campaign.

