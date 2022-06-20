Victoria Beckham's daughter Harper's grown-up bedroom has the best views The family's countryside home is so chic

Victoria and David Beckham's daughter Harper has been getting ready in her bedroom - and it has the most amazing views!

The family often spend time at their Cotswolds retreat and for Father's Day, Victoria invited over her parents, Tony and Jackie, and during the weekend Harper gave fans a glimpse inside her very grown-up and totally chic bedroom.

The 10-year-old was filmed sitting facing the wooden ledge of her window using a silver mirror to apply lipgloss from her mother’s beauty range.

As Harper expertly added her favourite colour lipgloss to her lips (Posh Gloss in shade Poolside in case you're wondering) and gave a smile to the camera, we couldn’t help but peer through the vast windows to survey the view. There are trees and fields for as far as the eye can see – it looks idyllic.

The family's country home has rustic decor

The wood clad room is of a similar style to the rest of the gorgeous house - a design where rustic chic meets luxury elegance.

The Beckhams' countryside home is nestled within acres of pristine grounds which means there are stunning views from every vantage point.

The Beckhams even have a lake within the grounds!

The grounds also include a man-made lake which was showcased at the weekend when Victoria posted a photograph of her parents posing by the spectacular body of water as the sun was setting. It looks like something from a holiday retreat!

The luxury doesn't end there as the family also have the benefits of an on-site gym, swimming pool, home cinema, hot tub and sauna.

Their main home is located in west London

Their main £31million residence in London isn't too shabby either boasting a home office, a private gym and a jaw-dropping family kitchen complete with AGA.

Then there is also their pristine apartment in Miami which the family use when working stateside which allows them access to a rooftop pool and five-star leisure facilities.

