Geri Horner shares rare look at mammoth sitting room – fans spot the same thing

Geri Horner delighted her fans with a rare peek inside her gorgeous sitting home in Banbury, Oxfordshire with husband Christian Horner on Saturday.

The Spice Girls singer, née Geri Halliwell, looked perfectly at home as she relaxed with her three pet dogs Mavis, Margo and Daisy, showcasing her impeccable décor at her period property in the process. Geri was pictured sitting at a dining table, with one dog perched behind her and the other two sprawled out on the sofa behind her.

She captioned the snap: "Happy Saturday… love from Mavis, Margo & Me." However, fans were quick to point out that Geri had forgotten one of her pet pooches, who was completely camouflaged on a cream armchair in the background.

One joked: "And Daisy in the background, the house of happiness," while another commented: "And Daisy (Blend into the white of the sofa)?"

Geri's photo with her dogs inside her Banbury home delighted fans

Another commented on how bold her other pup was, saying: "Mavis taking up more of the chair than Geri!! Honestly!! The dogs of today - no manners."

Geri's beautiful room boasted soft red draped curtains, an antique lamp and cream upholstered sofas.

The Spice Girls star recently shared a look at her kitchen

A matching rug offered a touch of warmth to the stone floor, while some pretty pink peonies brightened up Geri's work-from-home set up.

This isn't the only look Geri has shared at her stunning home this month. To celebrate Father's Day, the singer uploaded some sweet snaps of her Red Bull Team Principal husband with their five-year-old son Monty, offering a glimpse of the cosy kitchen complete with giant Aga in the background.

Geri's Banbury country estate is the epitome of class

The epic family room also boasts a large cream-coloured kitchen island and grey kitchen units, as well as the same flagstone floor which runs throughout the ground floor.

Geri, who also lives with 16-year-old daughter Bluebell and stepdaughter Olivia, nine, split their time between their two homes in Oxfordshire and Hertfordshire.

Geri's abode boasts its very own farm

Their properties boast everything from swimming pools to a boating lake - and even their very own farm at their Banbury country estate.

During an interview with Luxury London in 2019, Christian said: "Restoring the farm has been my hobby – the way I put racing out of my mind. The main house is finished but now the barns are being converted. We’re currently putting the finishing touches to an indoor swimming pool."

