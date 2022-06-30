How Prince Harry and Meghan's rental contract is a 'good deal' for taxpayer The Sussexes returned to their UK home in June

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have received support from the palace over their rental contract at their UK home, Frogmore Cottage, which has been described as a "good deal" for the taxpayer.

Prince Harry and Meghan paid £2.4million to cover the refurbishment and rental of their Windsor home, and recently renewed the lease, suggesting they intend to spend more time there with their two children, Archie and Lilibet, in the future.

Speaking about the contract, a senior royal source said the rent "has been calculated by reference to market valuations for a property of that nature."

The National Audit Office and the Treasure were satisfied with the way the transaction had been accounted for and the "commercial return" for the Sovereign Grant, the source revealed, adding: "I can be confident in saying that this is a good deal for the Sovereign Grant and the taxpayer alike."

Prince Harry and Meghan's rental agreement has been described as a 'good deal' for the taxpayer

While they may have only visited their home once in the two years since their relocation to California, Prince Harry and Meghan continue to fund the general upkeep of their former home, like maintaining the garden, with the Sovereign Grant, the funding system for the monarchy and royal building works, effectively acting as the "landlord", undertaking major works like a normal tenant-landlord relationship.

The Grade-II listed property is owned by the Crown Estate and was a gift to Harry and Meghan from the Queen. It underwent significant work to convert it from five properties into a single residence at a cost of £2.4million, which has since been paid by the Duke and Duchess.

The couple returned to Frogmore Cottage earlier this month

While the couple left the property after just a few months when they stepped back from royal duties and relocated to the US, they have allowed Princess Eugenie to live there with her husband Jack Brooksbank and their son August over the past year.

The family are now believed to have moved out of the home, and are dividing their time between Portugal and Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace, which was also once home to Prince Harry and Meghan.

