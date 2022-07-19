9 mistakes making your home hotter in the heatwave

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

As the UK is experiencing unprecedented weather and temperatures are soaring, we're all looking for ways to cool down. Endless ice lollies and multiple fans are must haves, but how do you go about keeping your house cool? Here are the mistakes you're probably making during the heatwave…

1. Keeping your lights on

Surprisingly, lightbulbs give off more heat than they do light so switching them off will definitely help to keep your room cooler.

2.Not keeping your curtains and windows closed in the daytime

It's a technique commonly used on the continent; it may seem counterproductive – but it works. Throughout the day, when the sun is out, you shut up your windows and curtains to keep the heat out. Then, at night when the temperature drops you open them both up to let in a breeze. Try it and thank us later.

Open your attic windows to let heat out

3. Using appliances

Big appliances give off heat. Of course, you can't turn your fridge off (where would you store your ice lollies?), but you can consider reducing the use of other big machines like your dishwasher and washing machine.

4. Not opening internal doors

Open up your internal doors to let air circulate throughout your home. It won’t make a huge difference, but every little helps.

5. Not opening your attic windows

If you've got a loft conversion with attic windows, it may be worth opening these up as heat rises and you'll be giving the air somewhere to escape. If you open them in the day, keep the blinds drawn so you don't heat up the room.

6. Producing too much steam

Steamy showers and cooking on the hob will add heat to your home. If you can avoid them, it will help. Instead, have a cold shower and keep a lid on your pans to keep the steam in.

7. Sleeping together

If you share a bed with someone in your household, now is the time to go solo. Humans give off body heat and sharing a bed with someone else will only make you hotter.

Try sleeping on the sofa to stay cool

8. Not moving downstairs

Sleeping on the sofa may be the coolest option during the UK heatwave considering that heat rises and the downstairs of your property will be cooler.

9. Choosing the wrong bed linen

Whether you're still braving sleeping under the covers or you're going for the over-the-top technique, the material your bed linen is made out of will make a difference. Select a cotton or breathable fabric to feel cooler on your skin.

