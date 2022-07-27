The Queen's home issues warning to visitors - details The monarch has a stunning property in Norfolk

The Queen's home in Norfolk, Sandringham, has issued a statement on Instagram to explain future disruption to fans.

The Instagram Story post read: "Please be aware if you plan on visiting Sandringham Royal Parkland or courtyard tomorrow, Wednesday 27 July, we anticipate roads in the area will be busy due to the Sandringham Flower Show event taking place."

The Queen's Norfolk home has a stunning waterfall

The text went on to explain how visitors can enter the estate and also included a link for people to book tickets.

It is thought that 20,000 members of the public could pass through the gates to admire the beautiful show which has over 200 trade stalls. The vegetable competitions are also not to be missed!

The Queen's house has issued a warning

After two years of cancellations due to the pandemic, we're sure the Queen and her estate employees are glad to see the flower show back where it belongs.

Her Majesty, however, isn't in the area as she's currently on her annual summer break at Balmoral Castle.

The monarch, 96, is likely to spend several months at the estate, and she will no doubt be joined by other members of her family during her time there.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridges are likely to be visitors to the Scottish home and there's a chance Princess Eugenie will also attend with her husband Jack Brooksbank and their son August.

At the moment, the Queen will be residing at Craigowan Lodge, which is one mile from the castle itself, until it closes to the public on 2 August and she can move in.

Prince Charles has visited in the past

The Majesty's Sandringham estate did get an unexpected visit from the Queen earlier in the month though.

After Holyrood Week, the royal rested up for a few days at her country residence, which is usually the venue of choice at Christmas time for hosting festivities.

