Where will Amanda Holden live after selling £5million Surrey home?

Amanda Holden surprised everyone when she decided to sell her "forever home" in Surrey, but now the property transaction is underway, you may be wondering where the star will live next?

The presenter resides with her husband Chris Hughes and their daughters Lexi, 16, and Hollie, ten, and the family are lucky enough to own a second property in the Cotswolds which is a potential to relocate to.

The star and her brood tend to spend high days and holidays at the second house, which is an idyllic cottage in the countryside, and the glimpses fans have seen show that it is rather beautiful.

However, considering Surrey was the perfect choice to allow Amanda to easily travel into London for work, it seems unlikely that the presenter would be permanently heading further afield.

Amanda has listed her Surrey home

Amanda could be on the lookout for another family mansion close to the UK's capital so she can retain her Heart Radio role and other presenting responsibilities which are usually in the centre of London.

Another reason the star could be looking to stay in the area is because her two daughters are of school age. She recently revealed that Lexi would be staying on in education until at least the age of 18 despite already being signed to a modelling agency.

What's Amanda Holden's Surrey home like?

Amanda's impressive family home that she's decided to part ways with was listed for £5 million, after she and Chris bought it for £3.5 million.

The couple bought their home in 2015, with the TV judge excitedly telling fans: "So happy!! Just completed on our forever home! #lovemyhubby our girls are sooo excited!"

The kitchen is as chic as you'd expect with marble and gold details and there's a fully stocked bar inside the property too.

The house even has its own bar

Outside there is a decked area, hot tub and a recent addition of a stunning garden room.

Despite the impressive features, Amanda maintains that it is not a "show home". Speaking to House Beautiful, the mum-of-two said: "We have two little girls and don't want them feeling that they're treading on eggshells."

