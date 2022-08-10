Gemma Atkinson defends her home with Gorka Marquez following criticism The couple met on the set of Strictly

Gemma Atkinson took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday to defend herself from criticism of the home she shares with her fiancé, Strictly dancer Gorka Marquez, and their three-year-old daughter Mia.

The TV and radio presenter was responding to messages she had received after she shared photos and videos of the family's garden in Greater Manchester, and assured her followers that she had not been watering the lawn amid hosepipe restrictions.

SEE: Gemma Atkinson reveals new family change as fiancé Gorka returns to Strictly Come Dancing

Panning her phone's camera across the grass, the mum-of-one showed some clearly-visible yellow patches as she explained herself.

She said: "To keep the garden police happy… Yellow patches there, yellow patches there, oh what's that, yellow patches over there, more yellow patches and over there, even more."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson defends her home with Gorka Marquez in new video

Gemma showed a field on an incline behind the house and added: "Also when it rains, all the water from that field comes into this garden. Hence why we took the grass up from here and flagged it, 'cos the grass was holding water."

SEE: Gemma Atkinson models new swimwear collection – and the results are stunning

MORE: Gemma Atkinson stuns in gorgeous bikini - and Gorka Marquez is a fan

The star finished with a jokingly frustrated tone as she commented: "So, there you go. You can fully relax knowing I'm not watering my grass. because I'm sick to death of abuse about my [bleep] grass."

Gemma and Gorka moved into their dream home in 2020

A few days ago, the 37-year-old was in a buoyant mood as she unveiled a brand new hot tub in the garden. The former Strictly contestant shared a paid partnership video on Instagram Stories, unveiling her amazing £1,299 outdoor tub from Lay-z-spa.

"Turn on. Train. Help recover with hot tub," she captioned the video which showed her turning on the tub, completing a workout and then plunging into the mini pool wearing Lycra shorts and a tank top.

Next to the impressive new feature, Gemma has a huge palm tree and modern fence panels, making the outdoor area look rather like a spa. The family moved into the property in September 2020, and have branded it their "dream home."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.