Gemma Atkinson unveils life-sized garden feature at home with Gorka Marquez

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez are in the midst of renovating their new home in Manchester, and that includes creating a very relaxing garden area.

Former Emmerdale actress Gemma gave her followers a peek at a new feature on Monday evening – and it's the perfect addition to her zen meditation space.

"He's in the garden," she wrote, followed by heart eye emojis. The clip showed a giant Buddha statue made out of stone, which she had positioned in what she described as the "meditation area" just outside their home gym.

This comes months after Gemma and Strictly Come Dancing professional Gorka revealed their plans to create a beautiful outdoor space that could rival the Love Island set.

The CGI plan of the design, managed by @petercowellgardendesign, included a multi-level decked area, concrete steps, a wooden seating area, a meditation space and an Instagrammable firepit. The al fresco living area was shown to be surrounded by palms and shrubbery, and the plans also revealed a lawned area.

The actress shared a photo of her new Buddha statue

Alongside the render, Peter wrote: "Here's a design that has me burning on all creative cylinders.

"Our clients wanted a modern garden, with twists of Zen and Mediterranean influences. Space to work out, do some yoga; but also be a space for family and friends. The build has begun, and we can't wait to share more from the designs and from on-site."

More recent photos from the designers, shared in June, show the progress in the couple's garden makeover. A lawn area sat next to the patio and BBQ, while steps up to two higher tiers could be seen in the background. Although no shrubbery had been added, Peter said: "First phase of planting is also on the horizon."

The CGI images of Gemma and Gorka's garden

Gemma and Gorka moved into their dream home in September 2020 with their daughter Mia and pet dogs Norman and Ollie. Since then, they have been adding some very impressive features, including a fully equipped home gym and an ultra-modern kitchen. Inside, it is decorated with neutral furnishings as well as "lots of crystals, Buddhas and incense," Gemma revealed.

