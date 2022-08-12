Guy Fieri's mammoth ranch he chose without his wife Lori knowing The celebrity chef has a wild home

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives star Guy Fieri, 54, is at home in the kitchen, but the rest of his jaw-dropping ranch in Santa Rosa, California is just as impressive as his cooking space.

The celebrity chef lives with his wife, Lori and their two sons, Hunter and Ryder, but it transpires that Lori wasn't even in on the decision when Guy chose this gigantic home. "Lori had a more modern space in mind,” according to the Daily Herald, but Guy found this property and set the wheels in motion for the purchase before Lori even saw it.

All must have been forgiven by now, as the couple have been there for 20 years, and Guy explained that they won't be leaving any time soon. Speaking to the Food Network, the star said: "It's important to me that the kids grow up in the house we had when they were born."

The 6,000-square-foot mansion is comprised of four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a huge kitchen.

Guy has a huge outdoor kitchen

Guy's outdoor cooking space is the backdrop for his Guy's Ranch Kitchen show and it's seriously epic! There's a wood-burning pizza stove, a cooker, a grill and plenty of workspace, all under a beautiful pergola.

The chef grows his own food on site

Guy and Lori needed to overhaul the dilapidated home to make it into the family abode it is today and one of the biggest transformations was the backyard. The family now have an Instagram-worthy pool, a basketball hoop and a trampoline.

The grounds are also home to plenty of animals (including resident peacocks) and Guy also uses the land to grow his own fresh fruits and vegetables.

The star has animals on his ranch too

One day, guy revealed a cosy window seat inside his ranch, which looked like the perfect place to sit and wildlife watch as a peacock came close to the window showing off its feathers.

