Victoria Beckham almost cracks a smile in video with David inside royal-esque kitchen The former Spice Girl is caught on camera smirking

Victoria and David Beckham are back from their recent family ski trip, and ave made it home in time to celebrate Pancake Day in style. The doting dad of four was on flipping duties, but his skills left his wife less than impressed.

Watch to see Victoria pull a rarely seen smile and walk off out of shot over her husband David's Pancake Day antics.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham resists breaking into a laugh as husband David flips a pancake

As well as showcasing David's 'skills' when it comes to pancake flipping, the video also inadvertently revealed the family's epic cooking space in all its glory.

Their centre island with copper pans hanging above is giving us major royal vibes – as it's a very similar feature to the pot hanging station they have in the jaw-dropping kitchens of Buckingham Palace.

Behind Victoria, there are lengthy shelves containing glassware and plates on show. This exposed storage feature is an interiors trend going wild on Instagram at the moment so we're not surprised the Beckhams are nailing it.

Victoria's kitchen has a ladder for hard-to-reach places

In another snap inside the cooking area, Victoria revealed that she has a wooden ladder on hand to enable her to reach the high cupboards. The singer climbed the ladder in her heels and PVC trousers. We'd expect nothing less from Posh Spice.

Their Cotswolds kitchen is equally as impressive – and also much bigger - with an effortlessly chic rustic-meets-luxury vibe.

The large kitchen features exposed brick walls and wooden worktops juxtaposed with a glamorous chandelier hanging from the beamed ceiling.

The family have a Cotswolds property with an epic home

It's an open plan space that has a modern breakfast bar as well as a huge wooden dining table that's great for entertaining.

The stars love hosting parties at their country retreat, and they have even erected a safari-style entertaining tent with a barbeque and dining area next to their picture-perfect manmade lake. Roll on summer with the Beckhams!

