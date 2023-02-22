Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's subversive artwork captured in blink-and-you-miss it moment

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are raising their children Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana in a vast Montecito mansion which the couple have carefully curated with beautiful furnishings and sentimental touches like a photo of Princess Diana…

In the Sussexes' Netflix docuseries, they invited cameras into their US home, and the glimpses inside revealed private moments where Harry read to the kids and when Meghan was texted by Beyonce.

WATCH: Prince Harry's hilarious reaction to Beyonce texting his wife

In a blink-and-you-miss it moment, a unique artwork inside their home office flashed up on the screen. Did you see it?

Just before the show cut to the couple in their shared home office, the camera fixed on a large painting, Ferdinand Georg Waldmüller’s Portrait of Louise Mayer that has been modernised with bubblegum.

The couple have this artwork hanging in their home

Historical paintings with the addition of bubblegum have become a trend and many are sold on online outlets such as Etsy.

Want to shop the look? You can decorate a la Harry and Meghan with this print for just £20.

Danjiao painting, £20.68, Amazon

As well as their work space, the rest of the home has been peppered with artwork and the Duchess has revealed she has one very sentimental piece in her lounge.

In Meghan's podcast, she revealed: "There's a piece of art in my sitting room, it's not fancy, it's kind of this rectangle shape, almost plaque like and it just says a few words very simply across it, 'Human kind, be both'.

"My dear friend Genevieve gave me it to me a couple of years ago and when I walk past it, it just makes me smile. Of course, because I love her and our friendship and it reminds me of her, we've been super close since we were 17, but also because it's true. Human kind, be both."

Other significant pieces of art around their home include a black-and-white print in their home office which features an illustration of a bear hugging a sign that reads 'California' and has the words 'I Love You California' printed underneath. Plus, a trio of nest artworks hanging on the wall, which could symbolise their abode being the perfect 'nest' for their family.

