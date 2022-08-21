Princess Beatrice's incredible university home is world's apart from student halls The princess lived rent free at the royal property

It's safe to say Princess Beatrice didn't have the average student experience, deciding against staying in halls of residence in favour of a luxe apartment within St James' Palace.

The now 34-year-old royal didn’t follow in the footsteps of her cousin Prince William, who chose to reside in a student dorm during the first year of university at St. Andrew’s, where he met his wife Kate Middleton. The couple then moved to a student flat from their second year, which only set them back £100 per week each.

Unlike William, Beatrice was only studying at nearby Goldsmiths University, so it only made sense for her to stay in the London-based royal residence where she now lives with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and their daughter Sienna, as well as spending time with her six-year-old stepson Wolfie.

During her time at university, Princess Beatrice chose to forgo the simplicity of student digs, instead sharing the four-bedroom apartment with her younger sister Princess Eugenie.

Princess Beatrice lives in the Westminster property with her husband Edoardo

The sisters lived together in their twenties for several years, and while they were originally living there rent-free, in 2012 it was decided that they would be required to pay for their living quarters. According to Royal Central, Prince Andrew footed the bill of approximately £20,000 per year.

That's approximately £1,600 per month which, when you think about it, doesn't seem quite that much for a royal residence with multiple bedrooms spread across four floors.

In fact, London estate agents Savills estimated that an average property in the St James's area of London would typically cost between £100,000 and £150,000 per year to rent.

Though the mother-of-one may have missed out on the 'average' student experience living at home, she would have easily avoided feeling homesick, considering she would have been so close to family.

A painting of St James' Palace from 1910

In fact, St James' palace is one of many residences owned by the Royal Family, and is currently home to Beatrice, Princess Anne and Princess Alexandra.

