Jennifer Aniston's unique home feature is ultra-luxe

Jennifer Aniston delighted fans by offering a sneak peek into her luxurious $21 million Bel-Air home. The Friends star took to social media to celebrate National Dog Day, sharing the sweetest snap of her two pets in her beautiful kitchen setting – which is home to such a unique feature.

In the image, we can see her dogs sitting on a long antique runner, a pristine oven with silver surfaces, a pale brown island, a high-end coffee machine and the most decadent feature of all – a stunning glass wine rack.

Rows of neatly stacked wine bottles adorned the rack's walls, which also double up as decoration due to their aesthetically pleasing positioning.

While she is notoriously private, Jennifer has shared multiple glimpses into her lavish Los Angeles home across the years. From images shared online, we know that the rest of the incredible space boasts breathtaking views, an outdoor swimming pool and a bar inside the living room.

Jennifer showed off her incredible wine rack

Jennifer enlisted the help of interior designer Stephen Shadley to transform it into a "warm" and "zen" space. "Jen is drawn to wood, stone, and bronze, materials that have real substance and depth. No matter how beautiful or glamorous something is, it has to be warm and inviting," Stephen told Architectural Digest.

The star owns a beautiful property in Los Angeles

Jennifer has certainly nailed the cozy home feel. She previously shared a look at the gorgeous fireplace in her living room as she put LolaVie treats into her friends Andrea Bendewald, Kristin Hahn and Amanda Anka's stockings. It is placed in a charcoal alcove with logs piled up on either side, ready to place on the fire. An ivory rug adds a lighter element to the dark wooden floors and black leather furniture.

A video of her pet dog shared another look at the living area, which has dark wooden floors, a sprawling antique rug and an armchair with studded detailing. The adjacent dining area features a small circular table and a couple of cushioned dining chairs.

