Why the Queen has chosen to live at Windsor Castle over Buckingham Palace Windsor is special to the Queen

Whilst the Queen enjoyed her epic Platinum Jubile celebrations in central London earlier this year, it is believed that Her Majesty will stay at her Windsor Castle residence rather than the much more conveniently located Buckingham Palace in the heart of the capital. Why does Her Majesty choose her out-of-town castle over the dazzling palace?

It transpires that perhaps the monarch never really wanted to reside at the palace in the first place. As reported by royal biographer Penny Junor in her book The Firm, the Queen wanted to remain living at Clarence House after her father's death, but it was, in fact, Sir Winston Churchill who strongly encouraged the move to Buckingham Palace.

It reads: "None of them wanted to go. They loved Clarence House; it was a family home, but Winston Churchill, who was then Prime Minister, insisted upon it."

The Queen's unhappiness with moving from her first marital home to Buckingham Palace was also depicted in the Netflix show, The Crown.

The monarch is clearly very fond of Windsor Castle which boasts 484,000 square feet of space and 1000 rooms, as she chose to spend the majority of the coronavirus pandemic at the 900-year-old property along with the 'HMS bubble' of 22 staff members.

Buckingham Palace is no longer Her Majesty's main residence

The castle was also where her husband the Duke of Edinburgh spent the last of his days, and according to The Telegraph these were enjoyed with a blanket on his lap and the sun on his face.

It is believed Her Majesty will still spend the festive period at Sandringham, but it is reported that royal staff have been told that Windsor Castle will be known as her permanent home moving forward.

The Duke of Edinburgh stayed at Windsor Castle before he passed away in April

The 96-year-old monarch will now use Buckingham Palace less frequently, choosing to only visit for important London meetings. The pandemic has illuminated the possibility for Her Majesty to communicate virtually though, so we may see royal video calls continue.

