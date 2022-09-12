Jamie Oliver and wife Jools' £6m Essex home has to be seen to be believed – inside photos The celebrity chef lives in a historic mansion in Essex

Jamie Oliver and his wife Jools moved to their Essex home, Spains Hall, in 2019, along with their five children Daisy Boo Pamela, Poppy Honey Rosie, Buddy Bear Maurice, Petal Blossom Rainbow and River Rocket.

The historic country property has ten bathrooms, two drawing rooms and a great hall, while the grounds also boast another six-bedroom 16th-century farmhouse, three-bedroom lodge and converted stables, and luckily for us, Jamie and Jools have revealed several glimpses inside.

The historic property has a whopping £6million price tag and it has had an interesting past as it was once dramatically burgled but the thieves were forced to leave their loot in the lake when their getaway car broke down.

The buried treasure was then lost for 150 years before new owners discovered the silverware at the bottom of the water! Keep scrolling to see Jamie's amazing Essex house…

Lucky River looks to have his very own adventure playground in the garden, complete with a swing and wooden climbing frame.

The living room looks like the perfect place for the couple and their children to snuggle up together, with comfy button-back sofas and blankets. A selection of framed artwork and a Hampstead sign from their former home add the decorative touches.

The kitchen has a rustic country aesthetic, with panelled walls, a ceramic sink with brass taps, and an assortment of candles lining the windowsill.

Jamie offered a closer look at a corner of his rustic kitchen, including an impressive collection of pulses, pasta and rice. The shelves were filled with cookbooks and what appeared to be Emma Bridgewater eggcups.

The kitchen has tiled flooring and wooden panelling on the walls, with huge windows to flood the space with natural light. There appears to be an island unit with two bar stools where the family can dine, as seen here in Jools sweet snap of her youngest son River.

Jamie previously filmed Keep Cooking and Carry On from what seems to be his larder, with white brick walls and shelving units holding various pieces of kitchenware.

Jamie shared a look at a beautiful area of his garden in his Channel 4 show, Keep Cooking: Family Favourites. His family sat at a wooden dining table and benches in a walled garden, with an array of climbing plants, hedges and other plants growing in the background.

As they celebrated River's fourth birthday, the family gathered at a circular wooden dining table surrounded by curved benches on a terrace outside their house, while their kitchen is accessible via a set of white barn doors.

Jools shared a photo of her youngest children, sons Buddy, ten, and River, four, in the bathroom. The wallpaper featured flowers and birds in an elaborate design and muted natural shades and was surrounded by subtle grey paint.

The couple's bedroom appears to have a vintage cream headboard and patterned wallpaper.

Jools recently shared a photo of River and Buddy playing in the playroom, revealing wooden floors, cream walls and a natural hemp basket in the corner.

The family's home has lots of original period features, including an open fireplace in the living room, where they have added lots of family photos on the mantelpiece. Jools and Jamie have a patterned rug on their wooden floor, and a large taupe footstool where their son Buddy can do his homework in front of the fireplace.

