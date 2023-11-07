Jamie Oliver's kitchen at £6m Essex home is paradise for mini-me chef son Buddy

Professional chef and TV personality Jamie Oliver has been on our screens showing us his iconic recipes and top tips for making easy, healthy and delicious meals that the whole family can enjoy for over twenty years.

But it's not just Jamie's 5 Ingredient Meal viewers and cookbook readers whom Jamie has been inspiring. His son Buddy, 13, is a chef in the making just like his dad. The second-youngest child of Jamie and Jools – who wed in 2000 – has even become a social media star after Jamie, 48, began sharing videos of Buddy cooking up a storm at their home.

The Olivers live in a sprawling £6m home in Essex and, given the father-of-five's profession, it's no wonder that the pride and joy of their house is the kitchen, where they love nothing more than spending quality time cooking and dining together as a family…

Jamie Oliver's top-tier kitchen at their family home

A chef in the making © Instagram This snap sees Buddy chopping up ingredients for a home video posted on social media. Buddy's clearly been taught well by his dad as he showed off his impressive cutting skills and made sure to be alert when using sharp knives. In the background, the Oliver family's outdoor cooking area can be seen including some pretty flowers giving the preparation area some extra colour.



Double trouble! © Instagram Buddy isn't the only Oliver who is keen to follow in dad Jamie's footsteps. This adorable snap sees the budding chef joined by his older sister, Petal, as they film a cooking tutorial for Instagram. We love the exposed brickwork shown in the background, as well as the huge windows and doors in the background of the kitchen, allowing plenty of light into the room. The family are also fortunate to have plenty of worktop space so that cooking as a duo doesn't get crowded!

BBQ season © Instagram When the sunshine is out in full force, who wants to cook inside? The Olivers take full advantage of the summer months and embrace BBQs on the regular. This snap sees Buddy filming while he makes some lemon-flavoured chicken pieces. The family are lucky to have plenty of garden space for their own makeshift outdoor kitchen complete with an outdoor hob, barbeque grill and area for preparation.



Buddy's happy place © Instagram This photo shows more of a glimpse inside their kitchen and we love that it's clearly a kitchen well-lived in. Buddy can be seen gazing out into the garden through the large window located just behind the white Belfast sink which has a stylish gold tap. On the window sill are candles, vases and herbs - the perfect kitchen set-up.



Jamie's new sous chef? Jamie posted this funny photo on his Instagram back in May showing his Yoda doll accompanying him in the kitchen. Fans loved the snap, but our eyes were immediately drawn to the seriously impressive knife holders on the wall. Although the displays have a wooden effect, the knife boards are clearly magnetic, with all the different tools on display, giving the kitchen a rustic yet professional feel.

Like father, like son © Instagram Buddy began appearing in videos alongside his famous dad as they cooked together in their kitchen and it's clear Buddy has picked up on Jamie's talent and skills as a chef. In this clip, Jamie and Buddy are standing next to each other in Jamie's HQ Kitchen which is equally as impressive as his one in their Essex home. We love the Mediterranean-inspired jars full of chillies, pasta shells and other ingredients to make cooking as easy and enjoyable as possible.

The dining table © Instagram Jamie and Jools' youngest, River, looks adorable in this snap standing by the dining table, and it's a good job the family have a large dining table to accommodate all seven of them! We love the rustic wooden table, and we're also big fans of the super trendy wall panelling.



