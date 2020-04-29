Jools Oliver took to Instagram on Wednesday to share an adorable photo of her children River, three, and Buddy, nine, hugging, giving fans a peek into their stylish playroom. With beautiful, stained wooden floors, cream walls and a large cream door, a poster could also be seen pinned to the wall, alongside a cream box and woven basket, presumably for storing toys in. On the ground in front of the hugging brothers was a wooden train set, that the kids had assembled with impressive precision.

River and Buddy are two of the five children doting mum Jools shares with her husband, celebrity chef Jamie Oliver. The pair also have daughters Daisy, 17, Poppy, 18, and Petal, eleven. However, Jools recently hinted that she hasn't ruled out a sixth child – how exciting!

Jools shared the photo on Instagram

Speaking on new fitness podcast The Red Room, the 45-year-old said: "I want to keep going until I can't. I will probably think about stopping wanting another baby when I am about 47."

Admitting that she has been "bugging" the celebrity chef for another child, she added: "Jamie says, 'You can't put an age on it because you keep on talking about it' but just one more for River. I want to just stop bugging Jamie. But I feel like I don't know. I think one more."

Jools went on to open up about how her parenting has changed over the years, dealing with her younger children whilst learning to take care of her teenage daughters. "I am tired. I have got teenagers and a lot more to do," she shared. "When I had Poppy I was 27 and I was focused on her. I could stay at home and be a full-time mum and it was all very lovely. But as you get on, it changes. It's a lot busier."

