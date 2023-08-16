Jools Oliver and children unrecognisable in new family photos

Jools Oliver had fans doing a double take on Tuesday when she shared a slew of new family photos alongside her children - and they looked unrecognizable.

In the at-home snaps, Jools and her brood were dressed up as different characters for a hilarious "Dress as your heroes night" in. Youngest, River - who turned seven last week- was dressed as ET and was pictured sitting wrapped in a white towel whilst his sister Daisy, 20, pushed him on a bike dressed as the character Elliot.

River looked so cute

"Dress as your heroes night [laughing face emoji] Can you guess!!" Jools penned alongside a red love heart emoji.

The doting mother also shared a glimpse of her 12-year-old son, Buddy, who was dressed like Austin Butler, who recently played Elvis Presley in a biopic. Jools also chanelled the King of rock n' roll and donned a black leather Jacket, jeans, and positioned her hair to mimic a quiff.

The pair were the ultimate duo

She affectionately wrote: "A very cute Austin Butler… thank you very much [laughing face and red love heart emoji] ." Before adding: "Oh dear… I tried," next to her Elvis look, whilst pulling a hilarious expression.

The touching family updates followed Jool's heartfelt birthday post in aid of her youngest son's birthday. "Happy happy 7th birthday River Rocket our beautiful, happy, hilarious magical, energetic little soul another year celebrating on the beach we love you so much xxx."

Jools did her best Elvis impression

The featured image saw River beaming from ear to ear whilst wearing a fabulous homemade birthday crown adorned with a big number seven. Other photos in the post showed the little one enjoying time on the beach as well as being captured with their beloved family dog.

Birthday wishes flooded in from friends and fans of the Oliver clan who all wished the little one a Happy Birthday. It's been a big couple of weeks for the family as just days before River's milestone, 19-year-old Poppy graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in English and Creative writing.

Buddy's adorable look was inspired by Austin Butler

Jools was effervescent with joy in the caption of the image and revealed the most touching anecdote about her daughter's early years.

She wrote: "What a wonderful, happy extremely emotional day celebrating Poppy's graduation We have never felt so proud. At the age of 4 you came home from school without your first reading book as they felt that you were not ready though many of your class mates were. You were so upset, so I brought you the same books and we read them together every night at bedtime and you came on in leaps and bounds! It was wonderful to watch.

"That’s my earliest memory of your complete obsession with books, reading, and writing and thankfully it has never stopped! Pops this really is an end of an era and we can not wait to see what your next challenge and adventure brings. Thinking of all the students who have been unable to receive their degrees, not have their work marked and their grades delayed.

"With Poppy's year being the ‘Covid freshers’ they really deserve better that being the understatement!!! So much sweat and tears literally went in to Pop finishing her dissertation and final exams. Hours and hours spent in the library most days till midnight! They all deserve to be acknowledged and they deserve to get their degree and celebrate their graduation. Hoping this happens very soon."