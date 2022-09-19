Demi Moore shares an unexpected feature of her sprawling Idaho estate

There's truly no place like home for Demi Moore! After a summer away traveling throughout Europe, she looks happy as can be to be back where her heart belongs.

Though she has lived in a slew of different places, dearest to her heart is Idaho, where she has owned an impressive property since 2000.

She bought the home following her divorce from Bruce Willis – who also had a property in the state's Sun Valley area – and continued to raise her daughters, Rumer, Tallulah, and Scout, there.

WATCH: Rumer Willis shares incredibly magical video of mom Demi Moore

Demi took to Instagram to announce her return from vacation with a photo of her posing among the endless land and towering trees that are part of her stunning backyard.

In the beautiful shot, she is seen sporting baggy denim overalls layered over a crisp white t-shirt, along with her signature aviator style glasses and long black hair.

She truly looks at peace while at home, walking around her garden barefoot and smiling ear to ear.

Demi appears so proud of her breathtaking garden

The photo also reveals just how massive her property is, as not only does it show off the acres upon acres of land that it sits on, but also impressive features such as a cement bridge built over a serene river that goes through the property.

She captioned the photo with: "Home, sweet home," alongside a little house emoji, and the post received likes from her daughter Rumer, as well as from her ex-husband's wife, Emma Heming Willis, who Demi appears to have a great relationship with.

Home sweet home indeed!

Fans had nothing but loads of compliments for the glimpse into the home, taking to the comments section to write: "Such beautiful greenery," and: "So pretty!!" as well as: "Amazing, so beautiful."

Other Idaho lovers also took to the comments to write: "Idaho never looked better," plus another fan wrote: "Heaven," with the hashtag "Idahome."

