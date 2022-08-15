Demi Moore laps up the sun and sea in a hot pink bikini The Ghost star looked sensational

Demi Moore surely knows how to make the best of a summer vibe, and she's out there living her best life by the water.

The actress took to social media to share a new glimpse at her lush time spent by the sea, bobbing about in a boat to a sensational ensemble.

VIDEO: Demi Moore celebrates Paris Fashion Week with Scout

She wore a yellow shirt that had been unbuttoned to reveal a hot pink string bikini underneath, showing off her incredible physique.

The star looked as radiant as ever in her photograph, saying that she was "soaking up summer" in her caption, and her fans were instantly in awe.

"Just perfect," one commented, with another also saying: "Omg you are unbelievably beautiful," and a third adding: "Wowwwww... amazing summertime woman."

Demi posed by the water in a hot pink bikini

The Indecent Proposal star has been seriously showing off some stunning swimwear looks since collaborating with women's swimwear brand Andie Swim, and as she shared more photos from their most recent look book, there is no doubt that the portraits deserve to be framed.

Showcasing a variety of looks from different spectacular locations, each photo is like its own postcard.

One of the first photos shared by the brand is arguably the most impressive, as it sees the actress on an incredible sailboat, hanging on from one of its sails as she leans away, letting her signature long black hair be blown away from her face by the wind.

Impressive as the sailboat might be, her mile-long legs are the star of the show, as she dons a plunging, black one piece made of a knitted fabric.

The star's Andie Swim photoshoot turned some serious heads

Other pictures see polaroids that captured the behind-the-scenes of the nautical shoot, including one of Demi looking like a true goddess as she swims in a pool, with an incredible view behind it, sporting a white swimsuit, among others.

