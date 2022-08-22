Demi Moore sparks major envy among fans with latest swimsuit photo She looks fabulous!

Demi Moore sure knows how to live her best life, all the while looking as fabulous as ever!

The star has been enjoying summer to the fullest extent, soaking up the sun – and building up a stunning sun-kissed glow – while spending her days on a luxury yacht throughout Europe's coastline.

Her pictures only get better and better, and the latest shot is truly no exception!

The actress made a splash with her most recent glimpse into her lavish vacation, showing off her impressive physique and equally as impressive golden tan, which she credited to Dior's spray on sunscreen.

The photo captures Demi sitting on the railing of the yacht's stern, and she's holding on to it as her toned legs rest on some cushions.

She is sporting, of course, her own swimwear collaboration with Andie Swim, opting for a white knitted suit, which features a plunging neckline and low-cut back. The actress accessorized the look with black aviator sunglasses.

The stunning oceanside shot

She is leaning forward as her signature, long jet black hair is wet from the ocean, and she is smiling ear to ear. The photo also reveals that the boat is quite fittingly named "My Toy."

The mom-of-three also included a photo of her trusty companion, her beloved pup Pilaf, a miniature Chihuahua with long, white and red hair. He seems just as relaxed as his mom, though opting for a shady spot in the boat's outdoor area.

Demi has been making the most of her getaway

Demi captioned the post with: "Vacation snaps," and immediately sparked envy among her followers.

Celebrities and fans alike raved over the snaps, with Lily Collins writing: "Soak it in before coming back here!" and Tommy Dorfman commented: "Gorg!!!" Others also wrote: "Beautiful! You and the scenery both!" and: "Beautiful as always," as well as: "Always magnificent Demi!!" plus another added: "Looking fabulous as always."

