Rumer Willis shares magical video of mum Demi Moore as they holiday in their winter wonderland Idaho home

Rumer Willis and her family have headed to their winter wonderland home in Idaho ahead of the holidays – and the actress shared the most magical videos with fans over the weekend.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Rumer, 33, posted several clips taken from inside their sprawling mansions, located in Hailey, showing her mum, Demi Moore, playing with her dogs out in the snow.

The eldest of Demi and Bruce Willis' daughters also shared a close look at their minimalist Christmas tree – which is simply decorated with warm lights and several personalised ornaments.

While Rumer didn't speak during the recording, Elton John's hit, Tiny Dancer, could be heard in the background.

Demi could be seen playing out in the snow with her dogs

Demi's Idaho home is a favourite with the whole family, who quarantined there during the beginning of the pandemic. It's also the perfect place to entertain Demi's nine dogs.

Demi's daughters, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah, refer to their mother as the "Queens of hounds" and the G.I. Jane star has even admitted to sleeping with them in the same bed.

Rumer showed off the family's Christmas tree

Speaking to WWD back in 2019 about finding love again one day, she admitted: "I feel like, most importantly, this time has been about being in a relationship with myself and that relationship with myself needing to be whole and complete before I could really open to someone else."

She continued: "I hope that there is a partner in my future when it's the right time. I think we're a communal species – we're not supposed to be alone – although I've gotten very comfortable alone – me and my seven dogs. My aunt gave me a pillow that says 'I sleep with dogs' and I do, but maybe I can make a little room in the king-size bed."