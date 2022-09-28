Strictly Come Dancing judges' dazzling homes revealed

Strictly Come Dancing is back on our screens and as well as the stars taking to the dancefloor, the amazing judges provide memorable moments too. From the current judging panel of Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas through to former judges, discover the places they call home…

Shirley Ballas

Shirley sold her Los Angeles home to move back to London earlier in the year. "When I got the Strictly job it made sense to come back to England. It was quite difficult to commute back and forth, and I really wanted to build my charity work. I simply can’t do that if I am on the other side of the world," she told HELLO!, as she gave an exclusive tour of her beautiful residence.

The Strictly judge enlisted interior design company The Sparkle Company to decorate her entire house, which has a beautiful white kitchen with a marble-topped breakfast bar where she can enjoy dining with her mum.

Head judge Shirley opened the doors to her former Los Angeles home for ITV's Through the Keyhole. Her living room was spacious and stylish, with built-in shelving on either side of an open fireplace, to display a selection of her trophies and ornaments. There are two brown leather sofas and a cosy armchair positioned around a coffee table, and she also has several family photos and mementos on display.

Shirley loves entertaining, and this kitchen is perfect for hosting guests. The huge space has fitted cream cabinets with marble worktops, and a huge island unit/ breakfast bar. The Strictly judge has an American-style double fridge-freezer, and has an array of pink cookware on display.

Lucky Shirley had her own spacious garden with its own pool and Jacuzzi. The professional dancer’s house wraps around the garden, and several of the rooms have double doors leading out directly onto the terrace, where there is an outdoor seating area and dining table.

Motsi Mabuse

Motsi Mabuse has previously given fans a peek inside her family home, which has understandably been filled with toys and games for her baby daughter. A family room has glossy stone tiled flooring with a fluffy rug, and sliding doors leading out to the garden, where they have an outdoor dining table and chairs on the patio.

Motsi has the same flooring in her kitchen, which has dark wooden flooring and appears to be on a mezzanine level overlooking the living area below.

Craig Revel Horwood

Craig Revel Horwood now lives in Salisbury after selling the Camden home he had lived in for 20 years in 2018. The 54-year-old's new home has its own swimming pool and is surrounded by seven-and-a-half acres of gardens, and he previously said it is a place where he is truly able to relax away from his demanding work commitments. Craig shared a glimpse inside his bedroom in this amusing snap after borrowing a dress from Claudia Winkleman, showing subtle glamorous touches including jacquard wallpaper, a statement silver wall decoration and shiny blue bedding.

Anton du Beke

When he's not judging, Anton du Beke returns to his Beaconsfield home to his wife Hannah Summers and their two children, George and Henrietta. He recently gave fans sweet look at his bedtime routine with his two-year-old twins, as he read to them in the living room.

The photo showed Anton sat on a plain cream sofa positioned in front of the window, which had floor-length floral curtains. His toddler children were sat on mini animal-motif armchairs on the wooden floor in front of him, as they listened avidly to their bedtime story.

In another snap, which appears to show Anton's dining room, he can be seen sat at a glossy wooden table which is flanked by cream cushioned chairs. Adding a pop of colour are the sage green curtains with an elegantly draped pelmet across the top of the window frame, and a vase of vibrant blooms that is sat on the windowsill.

Anton has also shared several adorable snaps of his twins joining in with his workouts – including one of his little girl sitting on her dad's back as he did a plank! It's little surprise that Anton has refrained from sharing more insights into his family home; the dancer's marriage only came to light two months after he and Hannah had tied the knot, when she was spotted wearing an engagement ring and wedding band when they attended the Chelsea Flower Show together in 2017.

