Louise Redknapp reveals stunning detail from her transformed family home The star took to social media

Louise Redknapp took to social media with a stunning selfie on Friday showing a beautiful detail from her transformed family home.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the singer, 47, was a vision as she posed in black patent pointed-toe boots, a black pencil skirt and an American-styled bomber jacket for a stunning mirror selfie.

In the snap, her newly painted black walls were the fabulous backdrop, as well as an ultra-chic photo of a Skull covered in diamantes. Captioning the clip, she penned: "Friday," alongside a white love heart emoji.

On Tuesday, the star shared a reel detailing all the incredible renovations she made to her stunning Surrey home which included updating three cosy living areas, her garden, and her perfect dining area that is ideal for entertaining.

Louise was a vision

Louise has always opted for a minimalistic throughout her stylish abode, with muted shades of grey and white with silver accents throughout. But after painting several walls dark to contrast against her light furniture, the rooms are completely transformed, creating a chic and cosy aesthetic.

Alongside the insightful reel, the star added the words: "I’ve had a few messages recently asking about wall colours and some of the features I have in the house.

"I wanted to add a bit more colour and texture to my home so the lovely team at @gingerandgreenn21 recently came down and helped inject a bit of a change to the interior and exterior of the house with some great wall colours and helping utilise the furniture I already had.

The star showed off a before an after of her rooms

"Wall colours used: "Blackout" on the walls, "Downing Street" on woodwork. Thanks Ginger and Green for adding a bit of character to my home!xxx."

The exterior of the house has also had a dark makeover, with brickwork in Louise's outdoor dining area painted black and dark tiling laid on the ground, with a new rectangular dining table providing the perfect colour contrast.

