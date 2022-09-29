Louise Redknapp unveils stunning home transformation – see before and after The singer has made some big changes in her family home

Louise Redknapp has had some big changes in her home life in recent weeks; not only has her eldest son Charley left home to study in the US, but she has also redecorated her home in a bid to add more colour – and the results are stunning.

The singer shared a before and after glimpse at the transformation on Instagram on Wednesday, revealing that she had not only updated three cosy living areas, but also her garden, creating a dining area that is ideal for entertaining.

"I've had a few messages recently asking about wall colours and some of the features I have in the house. I wanted to add a bit more colour and texture to my home so the lovely team at @gingerandgreenn21 recently came down and helped inject a bit of a change to the interior and exterior of the house with some great wall colours and helping utilise the furniture I already had," Louise wrote.

Louise Redknapp has redecorated several rooms in her house

The mum-of-two added that the updates had added "a bit of character" to her home, and her fans couldn't help but agree. "Stunning! Looks amazing," one commented. "Think this is my dream house, love it all," another wrote, while a third told Louise: "So gorgeous."

The singer has shared before and after photos on Instagram

Louise has always opted for a minimalistic throughout her Surrey home, with muted shades of grey and white with silver accents throughout. But after painting several walls dark to contrast against her light furniture the rooms are completely transformed, creating a chic and cosy aesthetic.

The exterior of the house has also had a dark makeover, with brickwork in Louise's outdoor dining area painted black and dark tiling laid on the ground, with a new rectangular dining table providing the perfect colour contrast.

Louise's garden has also been transformed

The former Strictly star previously told Ideal Home about her interiors style, explaining: "I like a minimal look – I don’t have a lot of ‘stuff’, so central pieces like sofas and armchairs are key.

"I’m not massive on colour, but what I will do is have a dark floor, and a polished cement wall and introduce colour through my soft furnishings. I love art and good lighting – it is massively important. But I’m never going to have a pink wall, I don’t have the guts!"

