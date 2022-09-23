Louise Redknapp stuns in mini skirt and bodysuit for 'exciting day' – see the fun videos The singer showed off Peacocks' upcoming collection

Louise Redknapp is a singer, a mother to two teenage boys, and judging by her latest Instagram Story videos – a stunning model.

On Thursday, the former Eternal star posed up a storm whilst trying on her new collection for Peacocks, and we think it's going to be a sell-out!

WATCH: Louise stuns in a mini skirt as she showed Peacocks' upcoming collection

"Exciting day with @peacocks_fashion," she wrote on her first clip, which showed her in a gorgeous black mini skirt, a sparkly long-sleeved top, black tights and matching ankle boots.

Another video showed her modelling a pair of high-waisted black trousers paired with an off-the-shoulder tight black top.

The singer posed up a storm in a gorgeous bodysuit

A third and final clip showed Louise sitting on a velvet sofa whilst wearing a stunning sparkly mini dress – no doubt perfect for the winter season.

In one photo, the singer posed in her most daring look, a tight black bodysuit paired with a black leather jacket, black tights and high heels.

As for her hair and makeup, the mother-of-two is still showing off her new look, which she debuted last week.

"Chop chop. Thank you so much @tomsmithhd at @billicurrie," she captioned her post at the time, which included two stunning photos of herself showcasing her new hairstyle.

Louise recently transformed her hairstyle

Thankfully for her fans, her hairdresser went into detail about what they had done to get Louise's incredible new hair.

"Absolutely love this change for the beautiful @louiseredknapp. We've been talking about going for a shorter, blonder shape for a while and we just decided to go for it," Tom Smith wrote on his Instagram account.

"Inspired by the 'midi flick', one of this autumn's top haircut trends, I cut a multilayered, modern, textured shape that just hits Lou’s collarbone.

"Collarbone length haircuts are great for adding volume and texture as the support of the shoulder helps give the hair lift and movement."

He continued: "We cranked up the blonde, Working with Lou’s sun kissed highlights after the summer, and enhanced them further with soft, warm buttery tones that suit her so well. Used @olaplex all the way through to keep the hair strong and vibrant."