Carole Middleton's enchanting Christmas decorations Prince George and Co will love

The countdown to Christmas has begun for the super organised folk among us, and the Princess of Wales' mother Carole Middleton is definitely among those who are ultra prepared in the lead up.

Carole's own party brand, Party Pieces, has launched its amazing festive collection and we're sure her grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will love it.

WATCH: Carole and Michael Middleton pay their respects at the Queen's funeral

The latest newsletter explains "the 25th of December is just around the corner" and highlights the best of their festive range including decorations, tableware and more.

There are a range of advent calendars, to get the little ones excited in the build up to the big day, and also a whole host of amazing decorations to turn your home into a fully fledged fun festive grotto.

You can go down the route of novelty designs ideal for putting smiles on little kids' faces or opt for super chic items to create an enchanting wonderland at home.

Want to get prepared? Shop the range:

Turn up the fun at the Boxing Day buffet with these cute paper plates. Also great for putting out Santa's mince pie the night before.

Santa paper plates, £4.99 for 8, Party Pieces

Festive balloons are set to be big this season – buy yours now to beat the rush.

AirLoonz Christmas tree balloon, £9.99, Party Pieces

Punctuate your Christmas dinner with cracker time – how sweet are these nutcracker ones?

Metallic nutcracker crackers, £25, Party Pieces

This Christmas, Prince William, Princess Kate and their children will be much closer to Carole and Michael Middleton as they have relocated to Windsor recently. An annual Sandringham trip is the norm for the royal family, and even after the sad death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, it's likely the family will join King Charles III there in December.

