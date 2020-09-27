Princess Eugenie's baby will share a special bond with the Cambridges The royal baby will live near Kate Middleton and Prince William's children

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbanks are celebrating huge news after announcing they are set to welcome their first child in early 2021. The couple broke with royal tradition by announcing the news on Instagram on Friday alongside a sweet picture of bear-shaped baby slippers.

The royal baby will undoubtedly be spoiled by doting aunt Princess Beatrice and grandmother Sarah Ferguson, who has already issued her congratulations to the happy couple. But Eugenie's firstborn will also have plenty of support in the form of the Cambridges.

WATCH: Princess Eugenie expecting her first child

Prince William and Kate Middleton's three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will no doubt be very close to the future royal baby - since they will be neighbours.

Eugenie and Jack, who tied the knot in October 2018 in St George's chapel, will raise their child at Ivy Cottage within the grounds of Kensington Palace.

Princess Eugenie and Jack announce baby news on Instagram

This means the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be just a stone's throw away in Apartment 1A. As well as mother-of-three Kate being able to offer babysitting favours, her children will surely be delighted to have their second cousin so close by and another young royal to play with.

Kate and William's abode is a four-storey apartment and among its 20 rooms are five reception rooms, three main bedrooms, dressing rooms, a night and day nursery and staff quarters. It was previously home to Princess Margaret.

Eugenie and Jack live in Ivy Cottage within Kensington Palace

Meanwhile, Ivy Cottage is perfect for expectant parents Eugenie and Jack; the smaller residence is thought to comprise just three bedrooms.

It also underwent extensive renovation work over the last few years, so has no doubt been transformed into the perfect starter family home.

Kate and William are nearby in Apartment 1A

Ivy Cottage, which adjoins the rear of Kensington Palace, is also next door to Wren Cottage, where the Duke and Duchess of Kent reside. The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and Prince and Princess Michael of Kent also live within the Kensington Palace complex.

Eugenie and Jack won't be short of babysitting offers, that's for sure!

