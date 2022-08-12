Rishi Sunak constructs swimming pool and tennis court at £1.5m home amid cost of living crisis The Conservative MP's heating bills are expected to top £13,000 a year

Rishi Sunak has sparked debate as he is constructing a private swimming pool and tennis court at his North Yorkshire home amid the current cost of living crisis.

New aerial photos have revealed that the Prime Minister hopeful has nearly completed the project at his £1.5million property, which includes a new stone building with a gym, a swimming pool and four showers, along with a 27-metre tennis court.

Rishi and his wife Akshata Murthy are expected to spend as much as £13,000 a year on heating the swimming pool, even prior to October's price cap hike. And with new predictions indicating that energy bills could top £4,200 a year from January, it could become even pricier to maintain in the New Year.

The former Chancellor and his wife own four different properties, both in the UK and abroad. Along with their daughters, Krishna and Anoushka, they spend most of their time in London due to Rishi's work, where they have a traditional five-bedroom townhouse.

Rishi Sunak is having a swimming pool constructed at his North Yorkshire home

Their Grade II-listed North Yorkshire estate is where they retreat on weekends, and they also have a property in Santa Monica, California, along with a flat in central London.

Their grand weekend home is located within the village of Kirby Sigston, which is near to Northallerton. It is believed to be set on a 12-acre plot of land, so it is likely that it boasts incredible panoramic views for the family to enjoy.

The PM hopeful has four houses in the UK and US

Reports suggest that the acquisition set Rishi back £1.5million, but that shouldn't be a problem considering he is unofficially known as one of the wealthiest MPs with a net worth of around £200million, while his wife is the daughter of billionaire N.R. Narayana Murthy.

The MP doesn't share too much of his personal life online, but he did upload a barbeque snap on his Instagram feed which appears as though it could have been taken at the vast garden of his regal home.

