Billie Faiers admits why new house might not be a forever home – exclusive

The Mummy Diaries star Billie Faiers knows a thing or two about children's fashion, thanks to her two gorgeous kids and her longstanding partnership with George at Asda. As she prepares to launch her latest collection, we stole a few moments of her busy schedule to chat about cute childrenswear, house moves – and the most epic wedding we've ever seen!

Billie and her husband Greg Shepherd bought a new house over a year ago, and they probably won't be settled in it until late 2021/early 2022 thanks to planning permission setbacks, but when we sat down to chat with Billie, the renovations had just commenced, and excitement was at an all-time high. However, during the interview, the former TOWIE star dropped the bombshell that this new pad is only their "forever home… for now" – announcing that she would actually consider "moving further out one day".

Billie admitted that Greg was stunned by her reasoning, reporting that he said: "Are you joking me?" to the revelation. The star quickly added: "But for now this is our forever home [and] we are all really excited for the new house."

"I’m really excited about having my own dressing room, and I’d say the room I’m most excited about is the kitchen/family room as that’s like where we spend all of our time," said Billie. "Also, the garden – I'm looking forward to having a bigger garden for the kids."

Renovations have finally begun for the new family home

With more rooms and more space, that means lots of decorating to do, but Billie is brimming with inspiration. "I’ve got so many ideas and inspiration from Pinterest and Instagram," she declared. "Sometimes I can sit online in bed at night, and three hours have passed, and I’ve just been browsing home stuff."

Although she admitted: "It’s going to be such a big project for me, I would like to work with someone to take the pressure off," she also knows exactly what she doesn't want. "I don’t want to give it to someone say oh can you design that room. I like houses to be a home, I don’t like it to be a show home," revealed Billie.

Billie allowed daughter Nelly to design her own room

When we asked if her husband Greg and the children would be getting involved in the design process the answer was loud and clear – "I’ll let them get involved but I’ll have to steer them in the right direction."

Greg has his heart set on a man cave, which Billie is happy for him to project manage, but she did veto one addition. "He said he wanted a pool table and a fruit machine and I was like oh no, no, no, I draw the line at the fruit machine," she explained.

Billie's George clothing line is always a hit with customers

Daughter Nelly has already had some interior design practice, taking charge of her current room. Billie told us: "She actually had so much input in her room - the wallpaper, the style, the accessories - and she wanted a mini fridge." And it sounds like she's following in her mother's footsteps with a penchant for browsing Pinterest for ideas, too!

One thing that always puts smiles on the children's faces is new clothes, and they both got involved with modelling at-home to show of their mum's new George X Billie Faiers range. Although they have had a brand partnership for many years, Billie gushes: "I’m so excited about this particular collection. This is one of my favourites, I say this every time, but it’s got a great variety."

Billie and Greg got married in Maldives

From dresses with matching scrunchies for the girls to funky swim shorts for the boys, it has everything you need for summer in Billie's signature style. The clothes are so cute that Billie wants them for herself, as she confessed: "There’s a dress that a couple of us were saying we actually need that in our size!"

Billie and Greg have just marked their two-year wedding anniversary, and their incredible Maldivian nuptials are never too far from their minds. "We reminisce about that wedding and that holiday all of the time - it was the best time ever," Billie said.

And unlike other celebrities who may look back and question what they wore or who they invited, Billie has no regrets and hails the day as "perfect".

