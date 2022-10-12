Inside Shania Twain's incredible Las Vegas farm where she lives with husband and son The award-winning singer has multiple homes around the world

Shania Twain has had an incredibly busy year and so it comes as no surprise that the award-winning singer has decided to spend a bit of time resting at home to reflect on everything she's done so far.

The star has multiple properties around the world, but has retreated to her beloved Las Vegas farm, which boasts an incredible garden - which is no doubt the perfect place to relax in.

Taking to Instagram after arriving home, Shania shared a stunning photo of herself sitting outside in the sun with her pet dog.

In the caption, the star wrote: "Taking today as an opportunity to have a little reflection time at home between all the exciting things happening in my world right now!! I feel very fortunate and thankful that I get to do what I love every day... I can't wait for this next chapter and to share more with you all soon."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "You look beautiful," while another wrote: "What a lovely photo." A third added: "You look so happy and content."

Shania has had her Las Vegas farm since 2019, and opened up about the sanctuary during an interview on Live With Kelly and Ryan. "I'm moving into my new little farm... I always have to have my horses with me, and my dogs... I just had to keep my family around me and my animals are part of my family."

Shania Twain shared a look inside her stunning Las Vegas garden

As well as her Las Vegas home, Shania also has properties in Geneva, Canada and the Bahamas. Shania lives with her husband Frederic Thiebaud, who she has been married to since 2011.

The hitmaker fell for her husband after the pair both found out that their former spouses were cheating on them with one another.

While she's notoriously private and rarely gives interviews, the singer previously opened up about her love life in an interview with AARP The Magazine.

The award-winning singer has had a busy year

"It's twisted. So beautifully twisted," she said. The star discovered in 2008 that her former husband Robert John 'Mutt' Lange had been cheating on her with her close friend and personal assistant Marie-Anne Thiebaud - who was then married to Frederic.

Shania shares son Eja Lange with her ex-husband, and Frederic is father to daughter Johanna, who he shares with Marie-Anne. Mutt and Marie-Ann are believed to still together, but have kept out of the spotlight.

