Shania Twain gave her fans a peek at her fabulous life at home when not on stage, surrounded by only the most adorable beings she could find.

On the occasion of International Dog Day, the singer shared a few pictures from over the years that she'd taken with her beautiful brood of pups.

She even featured one with her husband, Frédéric Thiébaud, and their dogs Jett and Melo as they sat on their couch together.

The pictures featured her various dogs in all their cuddly glory, prominently showing off Melo, who makes frequent appearances on her Instagram, Luna, and her newest addition, Camper.

In the caption for the post, she wrote, "'A dog is the only thing on earth that loves you more than he loves himself' - Josh Billings⁠⁠ #internationaldogday #nationaldogday."

The singer paid tribute to her cute brood of pups on International Dog Day

Several fans felt the love for her and her dogs and flooded the comments section with heart emojis aplenty.

One commented, "You're so beautiful [heart emoji] such adorable dogs," with another writing, "I love you my sweet Queen as much as Melody, Jett, Luna and Camper!"

A fan added, "Unconditional love from our furry family members," with many others agreeing with her sentiment in a chorus of "so true!"

The You're Still The One singer constantly delights fans with her posts featuring her loving pets, and loves to take a comedic spin on them as well.

A recent picture she shared when out on the town with Camper had many of her followers doing a double take and eventually burst out laughing.

Shania had a whiplash moment when she and Camper spotted their dupes

The singer posted a snapshot of her and Camper encountering a billboard advertisement. The two were surprised by the appearance of a woman with a dog identical to Shania's, in her purse, like her as well.

She posted pictures of her looking on at the ad in mild shock and a moment of "how dare you" as she noticed the similarity in the two situations.

