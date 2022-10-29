Inside Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady's $27m Miami mansion they'll never move into The supermodel and NFL quarterback split after 13 years of marriage

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady surprised fans on Friday when they confirmed they had finalized their divorce after 13 years of marriage.

The supermodel and NFL quarterback – who married in 2009 and share children Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, nine – have amassed a huge fortune between them, including multiple properties around the world, but it is unclear how they have divided up their assets.

One home the former couple didn't get to enjoy before their shock split is their $17 million Miami Beach estate, which now sits unfinished despite the couple dropping an additional $10.12 million on extensive renovations.

According to photos obtained by Page Six, plans for the home included a custom-built two-story main house, a high-tech security post, and a fully equipped gym.

The main residence would feature five bedrooms as well as 11 bathrooms, including expansive his-and-her bathroom suites.

Inside the 17,000-square-feet property would be the main kitchen and a prep kitchen, an elevator, a movie theater, an office, a study, and a kids' area.

Tom and Gisele have finalized their divorce

Outside sounds just as luxurious with plans for an outdoor kitchen, a dining space, an organic garden, a yoga terrace, a meditation garden, and various sports courts including a pickleball court, a motor court, a swimming pool, and a hot tub.

However, it remains to be seen what Gisele and Tom decide to do with the uncompleted home.

The couple both released a statement on Instagram confirming the end of their marriage on Friday, with Gisele writing: "With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce.

"My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve."

The couple married in 2009

She continued: "The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always."

Gisele concluded: "I kindly ask that our privacy be respected during this sensitive time. Thank you Gisele."

Her words mirrored Tom's statement which was also released on Instagram at the same time. He revealed the divorce had been finalized in "recent days," and also put their children at the forefront of the message.

