Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Gracie's NY home looks like a hotel The McGraw family are living all over the United States!

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are doting parents to three grown-up daughters, with their oldest and youngest both living in New York City.

The aspiring Broadway star lives in a beautiful apartment, and opened the doors into her living room and bedroom this week in a new Instagram post.

The 25-year-old has a spacious living area that looks like it could belong in a hotel, complete with a wood panelled floor, red sofa and a marble coffee table, as well as a large house plant.

Gracie's bedroom, meanwhile, is incredibly cozy, with everything from a crochet blanket to a floral armchair placed by the window.

Gracie moved to New York City last year to pursue her dreams as a Broadway star, and she's doing incredibly well.

She has starred in several shows and has been keeping her ever-growing fans updated with her success on social media.

Gracie also regularly shares videos of herself singing, and has celebrity fans including Rita Wilson. Her younger sister Audrey also recently moved to the city, while middle sister Maggie lives elsewhere but regularly comes to visit.

The siblings grew up in Nashville, and are often back home to see their parents - who couldn't be prouder of their children.

Faith and Tim faced a big change last year after becoming empty nesters when Audrey left home, and they opened up about it soon afterwards.

At first, the couple struggled with it, and Tim told People at the time: "You're used to getting up in the morning, taking kids to school, going to softball practices and basketball practices and cheerleading practices, and all of a sudden that's gone when your last one leaves."

Opening up about their strong personalities, the country music star said: "We've raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women. And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people."

He then added: "It makes me feel like we've done a pretty decent job, especially Mom."

