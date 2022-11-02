Gisele Bündchen bought secret home before Tom Brady split – details

Speculation has been rife about how Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady will divide their $700million assets after the stars confirmed their divorce on Friday, and while she would have her pick of homes to choose from spanning from Costa Rica to Montana, it has now emerged that Gisele has secretly bought a property all of her own.

As first reported by the New York Post, Gisele privately purchased a cottage in a small seaside town near Miami Beach back in February, two weeks before Tom announced his decision to make an NFL comeback following his retirement.

The $1.3million Art Deco-style cottage has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, and is reportedly undergoing renovations by Gisele, despite having been "immaculately renovated" prior to being sold.

The modest home spans 1,540 square feet and boasts hardwood floors throughout, including in the modern white kitchen, which has a marble island and separate dining area where Gisele can dine with her two children – Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, nine.

Gisele and Tom Brady confirmed their divorce on Friday

The property is much smaller than the other homes owned by Gisele and her former husband, which are worth over $26million. They include a $17million Miami Beach estate, which they had already spent $10million working on, and an incredible holiday home on the Nicoya Peninsula in Costa Rica, where Tom and Gisele are said to have held a second wedding ceremony.

The former couple also have a $3.6million condo in Tribeca, New York, which has four bedrooms and spans 4,331 square feet, so they are spoiled for choice when it comes to choosing where to live following their divorce.

The former couple have a holiday home in Costa Rica

After 13 years of marriage, Tom confirmed they had split in an Instagram statement that read: "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together."

He continued: "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.

"We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration. Doing so, is of course, painful and difficult like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. However, we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written."

