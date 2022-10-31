Where will Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen live after $700m divorce? The stars have broken up

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady have finalized their $700m divorce but where will the stars be living now?

MORE: Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady were engaged for one month – see jaw-dropping $145k ring

Gisele and Tom share two children, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, nine, and Tom has a son Jack, 15, from his previous marriage to Bridget Moynahan. It hasn't been announced where the stars, and their kids, will be living since the split, but they do have options.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tom Brady suffers embarassing mishap during sporting event

Firstly, they jointly own a $17 million Miami Beach estate and spent $10.12 million on extensive renovations ahead of moving in. This could be a base for either Tom or Gisele, but it has not been confirmed.

Other options for them to reside in include their homes in New York City, Montana and Costa Rica, but it's possible that they could sell up, dividing assets and start anew elsewhere.

Tom's position as quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could mean that he looks to reside in Tampa, Florida or at least nearby.

The stars are going their separate ways

Gisele is a Brazilian native, her modelling career left her settling in the US. In a candid interview, the supermodel called Boston her home, which is where she was living at the time.

SEE: Inside Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady's $27m Miami mansion they'll never move into

MORE: Gisele Bundchen reveals shocking secret health battle: 'I'd hit rock bottom'

"Boston is my home now. You know, it’s where I’ve been living for the last, 2006 yeah. I think like nine years, eight years."

So it’s a nice place to live. You know, it was nice to feel like you have a place to go back and call it home because, for a long time, I didn’t have a home."

After 13 years of marriage, Tom confirmed they had split in an Instagram statement that read: "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together."

It is unknown where the children will reside

He continued: "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.

"We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration. Doing so, is of course, painful and difficult like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. However we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.