King Charles differs from the Queen in this specific way He didn't inherit his mother's skill

During a reception with Olympic diver Tom Daley, King Charles III revealed the specific skill he didn't inherit from his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The King and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, were joined by Prince Edward and Princess Anne at a reception in Buckingham Palace, celebrating the achievements of Olympic and Paralympic medallists.

At the event, Olympic diver Tom Daley and his diving partner Matty Lee, spoke to the King, with Matty explaining: "We were talking about how you can belly flop and making a splash.

"We chatted about how we punch a hole in the water, to make no splash, and I said if we get it wrong it can hurt a lot. And he said: 'I don’t know how you do that', it's just crazy to have a conversation with the King," Matty added.

The King's admission that he's not much of a diver is in contrast to his late mother, who was an excellent swimmer, taking to the waters from just 10 years old.

King Charles III spoke to Olympic divers

According to Swimming World Magazine, the Queen started by swimming breaststroke and backstroke and quickly earned her first medal for swimming.

The young royal reportedly earned several lifesaving certificates over the years, and she received a badge recognising proficiency and grace in every stroke and in diving.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II won medals for swimming

While Charles might not have inherited his mother's diving prowess, he does enjoy swimming, and even had a swimming pool at his home in Gloucestershire, Highgrove House, where he lived before becoming king.

