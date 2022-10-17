11 Christmas cushions for a cosy and festive home this holiday season

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Christmas is officially cosy season. With roaring fires and festive films and mugs of mulled wine or hot chocolate on the menu, now is the time to update your home with those extra special touches.

Christmas cushions will not only complete your festive decor, they add comfort to your home for both you and your guests. Whether you’re looking for Christmas cushions for the living room or the bedroom, there are so many different designs to suit all interior styles.

From snowy alpine scenes to glitzy options with plenty of sparkle, we’ve searched to find the most stylish and cosy Christmas cushions available to shop now.

Velvet Nutcracker small light up cushion, £17.50, M&S

For something really extra, Marks & Spencer’s velvet nutcracker cushion comes complete with twinkling lights. Reviews say it’s soft and plush, and kids will love it too.

Santa Gonk cushion, £15, John Lewis

Gonks are everywhere this Christmas and they don’t come much cuter than in Santa form with pom pom hats and noses.

Snow Day pillow, £68, Anthropologie

A fluffy, snowy scene filled with people decked out in bright attire, what’s not to love about this cosy cushion from Anthropologie?

Joy cushion, £22.50, Oliver Bonas

We love the stunning range of cushions from Oliver Bonas. While this isn’t strictly from the Christmas collection we think it fits the theme - and the glossy gold beading is a dream.

Merry Christmas embroidered cushion, £20, Dunelm

For a traditional design, Dunelm's Christmas cushion features richly coloured red berries and green twines, finished with contrast piping.

Jan Constantine Alpine Chalet cushion, £130, Fenwick

Made from 100% wool felt with Mother of Pearl buttons and a feather insert, this Jan Constantine Christmas cushion is seriously luxe.

Personalised magical Christmas reindeer cushion, £30, NotOnTheHighStreet

If you’re looking for personalised Christmas cushions, NotOnTheHighStreet has so many to choose from, like this super cute design with a reindeer illustration.

Sophie Allport 'Home for Christmas' handmade cushion covers, from £13.99, Etsy

Sophie Allport creates the most stunning Christmas prints and you can get hold of them in cushion cover form over on Etsy.

Velvet robin embroidered cushion, £19.50, M&S

Marks & Spencer’s robin embroidered cushion is made from sumptuous velvet in a rich emerald shade. Its chic design is festive but understated.

Christmas joy patchwork cotton cushion, £65, Emma Bridgewater

Known for her bestselling mugs, did you know Emma Bridgewater also does Christmas cushions? This patchwork design features all of her favourite festive patterns.

Linen-blend cushion cover, £6.99, H&M

H&M’s vintage-style Christmas motif cushion is so stylish and made from a soft linen weave.

