21 amazing New Year's Eve decorations & home decor ideas to ring in 2022 with loved ones 

It’s not long to wait until the New Year, and for some, counting down the seconds until it’s 2022 with friends and family around them is a glimmer of excitement they need.

For those hosting a New Year’s Eve bash, whether it is at home, in a hall, a fancy venue, or those who just want to get their home a little more sparkly for the countdown, there are plenty of props in store.

While some may be looking to go all out with banners, balloons, and may even follow a theme, with a specific dress code too, others may be happier with simple and classic decorations - after all, the trying up the day after is never fun.

We have found all the New Year's Eve party essentials to suit the tame dos to the big bash this year.

NYE Balloons

Talking Tables Ceiling Balloons, Pack of 30, £10, John Lewis & Partners

Go all out with balloons covering the entire ceiling this New Year. After all, that’s what they do in the movies.

2022 Balloons

New Years Eve Decoration 2022, £17.98, Amazon

Looking for affordable decorations to kit out the house? Amazon has just the thing, with this black and gold-themed bundle.

NYE gold curtain

Star Curtain Backdrop, £6, Pretty Little Thing

Add a little sparkle to your home with this glitzy, but not too OTT, backdrop. Place in door frames so your guests can make an entrance - and to help direct your guests to where the party will be.

Disco lights

Disco Lights SOLMORE 51 LEDs Party Stage Lights, £29.99, Amazon

No party is complete without disco lights, right?

NYE Games

New Year Games, £6.64, Etsy

What’s a party without games? This bundle has them all; from trivia to word searches.

NYE Fortunes Jar

New Years Fortunes Jar, £4.74, Etsy

The NYE party prop you never knew you needed - but will make all the difference.

Balloon arch

Balloon Arch Garland Kit, £11.29, Amazon

Balloon walls, arches, and frames are all the craze, so you will want to have one of your own this New Year. Plus, they make for a great photo op.

NYE Party Invite

NYE Party Invite, £5.68, Etsy

Going all out? Then go old school with actual invitations, instead of just a Whatsapp message.

NYE Party Box

New Years Eve Party Box, was £60 now £48, Qube Luxe

Looking for something that is minimal effort, but maximum effect? This kit is for you, as it comes complete with drinking cups, banners, balloons, and other decorations to make your countdown the greatest.

Drinks Trolley

Harper Drinks Trolley, £149, Dunelm

No party is complete without an area dedicated to your drinks. Just make sure the bubbles are on ice ready for the countdown.

Alcohol for the adults

Ciroc Limited Edition Pomegranate Vodka, was £32.99 now £30.99, The Bottle Club

Speaking of drinks trolleys brings us nicely onto alcohol. Wow, guests with your own cocktail, or a remake of the favourite orders with this limited edition Ciroc vodka to wow the crowds.

Bar caddy

Final Touch LED Bar Caddy 4 Bottle Spirit Dispenser, £44.99, John Lewis

If a drinks trolley wasn’t quite enough, maybe your own optics to transform a room in your home into a real bar will be for you.

Gold cocktail shaker

Gold Metal Bar Tools Set, £39.50, Oliver Bonas

Turn into your very own mixologist this New Year.

Ball pit for the kids

Soft Ball Pit Pool, £67.99, Amazon

Kids don't have to miss out on the fun this New Year’s Eve party thanks to this soft ball pit, which even Millie Mackintosh’s little ones have been a fan of.

Mini Projector

PHILIPS NeoPix Easy NPX440 Mini Projector, £89.99, Currys

Watch the countdown on the big screen, just to make you feel like you really are watching the fireworks in every corner of the world.

Instant camera

Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera Kit with optional 20 shots, was £69.99 now £59.99, Very

Cherish the memories you make this New Year, and remember how you rang in 2022 by taking all the photos so you can laugh and reminisce months, even years, down the line.

Hamper of goodies

All I Want for Christmas Hamper, £150, Marks & Spencer

Whether you are hosting or would like to give a gift to the person who has invited you all to celebrate the New Year with them, this hamper filled with all of M&S’ tastiest treats will go down a storm. The bundle includes Snow Globe Gin, Prosecco, as well as mini finger food items to tuck into throughout the party.

Countdown clock

Simple Flash Countdown Clock, £4.74, Etsy

How else will you scream out the countdown and the all-important “Happy New Year”?

Mini smart speaker

Apple HomePod mini Smart Speaker, £89, John Lewis

Get the party started with these compact speakers so you can play your favourite tracks all night long.

Sparkly wine glasses

Plastic Glitter Wine Glasses, pack of 50, £20.99, Amazon

Glasses often get broken at a party, which is why alternatives to more fragile designs are always a good idea. These in particular add a bit of sparkle to your drinks cart and can be used time and time again.

Karaoke kit

LUCKY VOICE Karaoke kit, £60, Selfridges

Getting everyone up and singing is always a great laugh and the best form of entertainment for any event! Turn your lounge into your very own Lucky Voice booth, channel your inner Adele and belt out the ballads - no matter what age you are.

