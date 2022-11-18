Amanda Holden films tropical paradise inside private home

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden gave fans a glimpse into her home office on Thursday, at the property she shares with her husband, Chris Hughes, and her two daughters, Lexi and Hollie, and it's a heavenly tropical paradise!

LATEST: Amanda Holden stuns in satin mini skirt and the sparkliest Zara boots you'll see

The Heart Radio presenter sat down to talk through her latest makeup range with Revolution Pro and behind her a wall of pineapples could be seen in the form of a striking wallpaper choice.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda's tropical home office is incredible

The black wallpaper with gold fruits emblazoned on it gives the room a luxurious feel, and we'd expect nothing less from the queen of glam Amanda.

SEE: Amanda Holden was a real-life Disney princess for ex Les Dennis wedding

SEE: Amanda Holden films epic £5k playhouse at family home

Panelling also features in the room, on the lower part of the wall and there's a wide architrave around the doorframe, also coordinating in black.

Love the look? We've sourced Amanda's exact wallpaper!

Barneby Gates wallpaper, £108, Wallpaper Direct

On a budget? Check out this beautiful option…

Arthouse wallpaper, £14, I Want Wallpaper

Elsewhere, Amanda's mansion also has a sprawling garden, massive kitchen and private bar – very swanky indeed.

However, it has been reported that the star is parting ways with her grand Surrey home, but there is no news about where she will be living next.

Amanda could be on the lookout for another family mansion close to the UK's capital so she maintain close proximity to her place of work at Heart Radio and her youngest daughter can remain at the same school.

Amanda's property even has a bar

The family do have another abode but it's a little further afield from London, located in the Cotswolds.

The Britain's Got Talent judge bought the dreamy cottage in the Chipping Norton area for £860,000, and it came complete with half an acre of private land. Amanda and her family often enjoy weekends and holidays at the country retreat and we've seen various glimpses inside.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.