Dick Strawbridge's son James mistakenly shares photo inside the Chateau - look The photo is still up online

Escape to the Chateau star Dick Strawbridge's eldest son James, 38, shared a series of photographs on Sunday inside of his father's iconic French home – but he quickly backtracked to explain it was a mistake.

"Oops - I was a week early… blame my dad for telling me the wrong date! At least I won’t need to post about it next week," James wrote in the comments section under the post.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dick Strawbridge bickers with his son over recipes in hilarious behind-the-scenes video

The three pictures were of James and his doting dad Dick smiling outside during a misty sunrise, James in front of the Chateau's exterior with his stepmother Angel and James' half sister Dorothy.

READ: Escape to the Chateau fans react to Dick and Angel leaving French home

A third image was inside the walls of the French home, revealing Dick, James and James' half brother Arthur smiling in the kitchen.

Scroll through to see inside the Chateau

The grand cooking space features white tiles and a stainless steel counter for food prep. There are also pots and pans hanging from the walls, a common sight in many royal kitchens too.

Speaking to HELLO! in an exclusive interview, James spoke about being compared to his famous father.

RELATED: Can you get married at Escape to the Chateau's Dick and Angel Strawbridge's home? Costs, details and more

"I've got a better-groomed moustache and beard I'd like to say for the record," joked James.

James now has his own show on BBC - Strawbridge Over The Drawbridge

"People find it quite amusing when they say 'Oh you look like your dad,' but I'd say that it's fairly normal. I'm getting those wrinkles, those laughter lines, where I tend to be in a pretty good mood.

"In terms of the way I cook, I always used to rebel against him and say that I'm going to do more fine dining techniques and then he'd just do a real rustic slow-cooked family one pot meal and people would always gravitate towards that, so I wouldn't tell him this, but I have learned some of his cooking tricks now and they do work. It's all about values as well isn't it. Being happy with family, good food and simple things is enough, especially when there's so much stress going on."