Where does Cheryl Burke live now after divorce and DWTS exit? The dancer has shown off her home online

Dancing with the Stars professional Cheryl Burke shocked fans on Sunday by announcing that she's leaving the show after 26 seasons.

It's been a year of change for the star as her divorce from husband Matthew Lawrence was finalised just months ago.

So where is Cheryl living now after breaking up with her husband?

The star has shown off a cute corner in her beautiful residence, giving her 714,000 Instagram followers a look inside her private home, which she has been busy renovating.

"Since remodeling my home and painting it all white inside, my new obsession lately has been my new sofa from @sabai.design. This specific piece has been a game changer for my home and my selfies, ha! Do you guys like it? #remodel #interiordesign #gifted," Cheryl captioned the photos inside her property.

Cheryl has shared a look inside her home

The image showed Cheryl's open plan lounge and kitchen space, as she posed on a stunning cream sofa with 'C' and 'B' cushions. The star's kitchen has a breakfast bar with stools and all-white cabinets. In front of Cheryl is a chic glass coffee table decorated with a vase of fresh flowers.

Cheryl Burke's former home with ex-husband Matthew Lawrence

The dancer used to live with her ex-husband Matthew, and they shared their marital home with up to 50 pets!

Speaking on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Cheryl revealed all about her unconventional housemates.

Cheryl and Matthew divorced earlier this year

"He has 45-50 reptiles that live beneath us. No snakes! That was the deal, no snakes. But when we dated a little over a decade ago, I knew I would be marrying a guy who loves reptiles," the star told host Kelly.

Cheryl also continued to explain she had to protect her pet dog from the reptiles.

"She's my little baby, so I'm like, 'Stay far away! She stays away from the cages," the dancer explained.

